Being Right
The dangerous game Nick Fuentes is playing
And how rightwing influencers are helping him play it.
Oct 29
John William Sherrod
Tucker Carlson’s betrayal of Charlie Kirk
On the most recent episode of his show, Tucker Carlson interviewed antisemitic holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.
Oct 28
John William Sherrod
Why I reject “No Enemies On The Right” as a political strategy
Over the last couple of years, it’s been popular in some corners of the right to adopt a political strategy called “No Enemies On The Right” (NEOTR) or…
Oct 17
John William Sherrod
The Art of the Peace Deal
The last living hostages return to Israel
Oct 13
John William Sherrod
September 2025
The loss of Charlie Kirk means the loss of unity on the Right
This is something I had meant to include in my previous piece about Charlie Kirk’s passing, but I’m glad I didn’t, because I think it deserves more…
Sep 17
John William Sherrod
The Courage and Kindness of Charlie Kirk
“Is this the 60s?
Sep 12
John William Sherrod
August 2025
Thoughts on “Thoughts and Prayers”
In the wake of the most recent tragedy involving the shooting deaths of children (with still more wounded), many on the secular left once again mocked…
Aug 29
John William Sherrod
Taking a closer look at Trump’s “flag burning” EO
Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order titled “Prosecuting Burning of the American Flag,” which certainly set social media ablaze with…
Aug 27
John William Sherrod
July 2025
The case against Darryl Cooper
A warning to the Right about the man Tucker Carlson called “the best and most honest popular historian in the United States.”
Jul 17
John William Sherrod
The Epstein Files: Coverup or Nothing-Burger?
I just got back from a week visiting family in Florida.
Jul 9
John William Sherrod
June 2025
The narrative war over the Israel/Iran conflict
I’m essentially a lifelong non-interventionist.
Jun 16
John William Sherrod
Revisiting the TV show “Lost” with my two oldest children
I hope you’ll forgive the digression from my usual topics in this column, but I got the itch to write about this without a clear venue for it.
Jun 2
John William Sherrod
