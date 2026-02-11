Bad Bunny’s performance wasn’t the orgy of debauchery that the Right was expecting.

This is not to say that it was entirely free of degeneracy. It certainly featured female dancers shaking their bottoms provocatively, and female dancers grinding against male dancers. These elements are not new to Super Bowl halftime performances, though. It also featured a brief spotlight on two men undulating against each other.

That said, it was otherwise tame and even fun compared with the fear-mongering ahead of it by many on the Right. A rumor had been spread on social media claiming that Bad Bunny had announced he was going to wear a dress in an act of transgender activism. That was not true. And while his lyrics (sung entirely in Spanish) weren’t perfectly clean, he did sanitize a lot of the language from his original songs.

Apart from the aforementioned nod to the gay community, the rest of the performance was free of such things. It even featured a heterosexual wedding as one of the centerpieces of the performance. And I don’t mean a wedding skit, but an actual on-stage marriage ceremony between a man in a suit and a woman in a wedding dress.

The performance wasn’t totally free of political speech, but it was fairly subtle, including an interlude with lineman falling from sparking electricity poles, a poke at infrastructure problems on the island perceived as mismanagement by the U.S. government, and of course it ended with a “we are all Americans” moment featuring flags from multiple nations throughout the Americas. But I didn’t find that to be too objectionable since linguistically there is a sense in which citizens of those nations can all be considered to be “Americans.”

TPUSA’s alternate halftime show was solid, but could have been much better.

Musically, TPUSA’s event was mostly excellent. If nothing else, it provided very good musical performances from all of the artists featured. And it really did get millions of views and a lot of social media buzz, particularly on X. While I have reservations about the motivations that led to this event in the first place (more in point three), I think TPUSA provided a solid foundation for making this an annual event.

The way Kid Rock ended his set by covering Cody Johnson’s “‘Til You Can’t” with his own verse that provided a genuinely beautiful Gospel presentation was excellent, and the single most praiseworthy moment from the show.

However, I think TPUSA’s stated desire to create something for the whole family was undercut by having Brantley Gilbert perform a song with multiple cuss words. I’m not sure if he sang them and they were muted, or if he just didn’t vocalize those words, but it was still obvious what words were supposed to be there, and kids know that. Also, Kid Rock opened his set with “Bawitdaba,” a song filled with lots of explicit content. Many have justified this by saying that if you watch Kid Rock’s whole set, you see a picture of depravity and then Christian redemption. But I don’t buy that because Kid Rock himself is clearly not a Christian.

In other words, you can’t credibly criticize the Bad Bunny halftime show for featuring degeneracy when degeneracy is present from two of the artists in your own “family-friendly” alternative halftime show.

I think there are three things TPUSA can do next year to improve the event. First, no songs with bad language (even muted bad language) and no songs about drugs and prostitutes. Second, open up and brighten the set. Whereas the Bad Bunny show happened outdoors under bright lights and open skies, the TPUSA show was in a small, dark room, and you could barely see the relatively small live audience crowd. Third, get an artist that younger people can better relate to. Admittedly, I’ve never been a fan of Kid Rock at all, but he’s no spring chicken. And the Country artists mostly appeal to an older crowd as well. There had been rumors that TPUSA was going to have Christian hip-hop artist Forrest Frank perform, and I think it was a huge miss not to have him. My kids have probably never heard of any of the artists at the TPUSA event, but they sure know who Forrest Frank is. And what a great contrast it would have been between a raunchy secular hip-hop performer like Bad Bunny and the genuinely family-friendly Christian hip-hop of Forrest Frank. Give me Frank ending the show with a performance of the upbeat “Your Way’s Better” than Kid Rock any day.

The Right needs to be less reactionary.

A huge problem with conservative (and even Christian) entertainment is that it’s almost entirely reactionary. The TPUSA event wouldn’t have happened at all were it not for the moral panic stirred up on the Right about what Bad Bunny might do (but mostly didn’t do). The problem is that outrage sells. This is not a purely right-wing phenomenon, but the Left has most of pop culture on its side already, so there’s really not a need to be as reactionary there. (Although it’s just as cringe when the Left does entertainment in reaction to Trump as it is when the Right does it in reaction to the Left.) I think in the future, TPUSA would do well to just sell their halftime show as a family-friendly faith and patriotism alternative to the Super Bowl halftime show without directly ginning the outrage machine, or even mentioning the artist at the actual Super Bowl halftime show at all. Let it stand entirely on its own merits.

