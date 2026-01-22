“Christian Zionism” has become a topic of much debate in the last several months, and with contentious topics often comes confusion, mischaracterization, and even outright demonization. As a Christian Zionist, I thought a quick Q&A might be helpful.

Why do you call yourself a Christian Zionist?

This might be the most important question because this is a loaded term, largely because “Zionist” itself is sort of a Rorschach test where people derive quite different things from it. Firstly, I’m a Christian, which means I proclaim Jesus Christ as my Lord and Savior, and profess the essentials of the Christian faith including the Trinity, the virgin birth, and Christ’s death by Roman crucifixion, his resurrection from the dead, his ascent into heaven, and his eventual return. By “Zionist” I merely mean that I support the existence of a state for the Jewish people in the historic homeland of the Jewish people. I wish for Israel to continue to exist, and for its people to remain safe and prosperous.

Are you a religious or political Zionist?

Both! The political angle comes into play because it’s good for a Western-style democracy to exist in the Middle East. But religiously, my Zionism is grounded in what I see as a clear covenant promise from God to the descendants of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob to have the land promised to Abraham in Genesis, including the following from Genesis 17:

And I will establish my covenant between me and you and your offspring after you throughout their generations for an everlasting covenant, to be God to you and to your offspring after you. And I will give to you and to your offspring after you the land of your sojournings, all the land of Canaan, for an everlasting possession, and I will be their God.

Also, just observationally it’s hard for me as a Christian to look at the last century and not see spiritual forces at war. First, the Holocaust strikes me as a clear example of Satan’s hatred for the Jewish people poured out into horrific mass murder and deprivation because of ethnic Israel’s longstanding place among the nations in God’s plan of redemption. And then following that, it’s hard for me to look at the re-establishment of national Israel, by ethnic Israel, in the historic land of Israel after centuries of diaspora and not see the hand of Providence in restoring the Jewish people to the Holy Land. In fact, I find it actually an encouraging testimony of the fact that God still works in dramatic ways to shape the course of human history.

Are you trying to speed up the return of Christ?

No, and this is a silly caricature of Evangelicals that is constantly thrown in our faces, but for which I see little tangible evidence. Jesus himself said in Mark 13, “But concerning that day or that hour, no one knows, not even the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father.” That said, all Christians look forward to the day of Christ’s return, and join with centuries of Christians who before us shouted “Marantha!” (Aramaic for “Come, Lord!”)

Are you saying that Jews have a separate path to salvation?

This misconception arises because a lot of people, even a lot of Christians, try to compress a lot of complex theology down into a simple category. When they hear us say, “God still has a covenant with Israel,” they hear, “Jews don’t need to come to faith in Christ to be saved,” because they’re linking “covenant” and “salvation.” And though I would say that all of the Old Testament covenants have a salvific component, not every covenant (or every part of every covenant) is strictly about salvation. So we see ethnic and national Israel as still being deeply cherished by God, and still holding certain promises from God, including the land promise, while still not being saved apart from faith in Christ. My Jewish friends who are not believers in Jesus obviously disagree with me on this point, but it is my desire that they all come to faith in Jesus, just as I desire that for all men from all nations.

Ok, but do you believe that the U.S. or Christians have to support everything that Israel does?

Of course not! Israel, like any nation, is a nation of flawed, sinful humans. We cannot support actions taken by any nation that break God’s moral law. And this shouldn’t be remotely controversial for Christians because we can look at many, many times in the Old Testament where Israel was grossly out of step with God’s moral law. Those were not supportable actions they were engaged in, but they also didn’t sever God’s faithfulness to his promises to Israel. Furthermore, as an American, I believe that our first political duty is to the United States and American interests. Personally, while I’m broadly pro-Israel, I oppose foreign aid to any nation, including Israel as a matter of principle. One quick note though: Right now there’s a lot of contention around Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza, and a lot of people are unwilling to have a good-faith dialog about that topic. While I believe that moral evils occur in every war, I do not believe that the facts support the claim that Israel has engaged in a genocide in Gaza.

There’s obviously much, much more that could be said on all of these topics, but hopefully this has been clarifying for some of you. I always welcome good-faith dialog, debate, and questions.

