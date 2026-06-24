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Over at The Libertarian Institute, Jack Hunter wrote an article titled, “Is Mike Huckabee Putting Personal Faith Above National Duty?” Hunter attacked Huckabee as holding a fringe theology, prioritizing it instead of the interests of the United States, and even attacked the Southern Baptist Convention by dismissing its relative “newness.” All of these are of interest to me personally because, like Huckabee, I’m a Christian Zionist. And while I haven’t been a member of an SBC church for twenty-five years or so, I was raised in SBC churches, I still care a lot about the SBC, and have attended a non-denominational church for nearly twenty years that I would describe as “little-b baptist” in terms of doctrine and ecclesiology. So Huckabee is one of my people.

Hunter makes no such disclosure of his personal biases in his piece, but some of his comments on X about his faith and politics are illuminating for understanding the position he’s coming from. On April 13 of this year, he posted the following:

I’m a new Christian who works in politics and prefers not to mix the two. Thanks to Donald Trump for just absolutely solidifying why I chose to become Catholic.

A few days prior, he posted this:

Different stripes of Protestants having a problem with the Pope and Rome opposing U.S. wars for the most Christ-like reasons, but absolutely embracing Israel dictating American foreign policy for the most unchristian reasons… is yet another reminder of why I’m Catholic.

In the column, Hunter writes, “This is not a theological column.” But the column is informed by Hunter’s own theological biases, as I think we’ll see as we go through it. I’d also like to say that I have no ill will toward Hunter. He and I have some areas of strong disagreement regarding Israel and Christian Zionism, but we’ve followed each other on X for years and have had several friendly exchanges.

One of Hunter’s core concerns about Huckabee is the following:

Shouldn’t U.S. relations with Israel be based on practical political considerations? Not theology, and particularly one person or particular sect’s theology? Because, again, Huckabee’s words certainly sound like the U.S. ambassador to Israel is prioritizing his own theology over American interests, or perhaps just conflates the two, and is using his office to promote it.

Here’s an example of the kind of statement from Huckabee that Hunter takes issue with: “I want you to know I’m not a Zionist because I’m Jewish. I’m a Zionist, and an unapologetic one, because I believe the Bible.” There are a few things to note about this. First, even though these remarks were given at a commencement address at a Jewish university (Yeshiva University), they weren’t delivered in Israel. They were delivered in New York where that university is based. Second, Mike Huckabee isn’t setting the foreign policy for the United States government. He’s the U.S. ambassador to Israel. That means that his personal views about theology aren’t interfering with U.S. policy toward Israel at all. At most you could say that he indirectly affects U.S. policy toward Israel because he periodically writes to and speaks with the President. Third, it’s actually not unusual at all for an ambassador to say flattering words toward an audience of citizens of the country to which he is an ambassador. (And again, these remarks were delivered here in the United States!) Consider what our own president, John F. Kennedy said in West Germany in June 1963:

Two thousand years ago the proudest boast was “civis Romanus sum.” Today, in the world of freedom, the proudest boast is “Ich bin ein Berliner.”

And then at the end of his speech:

All free men, wherever they may live, are citizens of Berlin, and, therefore, as a free man, I take pride in the words “Ich bin ein Berliner.”

Talk about not being “America First,” am I right Jack?

In reality, this kind of flowery, ingratiating, language used toward a foreign people/government in the art of diplomacy is today only scrutinized when it is directed at Israeli audiences. (In this case it’s likely that the overwhelming majority of the students on hand to hear Ambassador Huckabee’s remarks were U.S. citizens.)

Hunter was also quick to point out a recent gaffe of Huckabee’s:

Remember, this is the same Huckabee who in February said that he would be ‘fine’ if Israel took over the entire Middle East, angering many of the surrounding Arab governments.

It’s certainly fair to scrutinize that statement. I personally cringed when I heard Huckabee say those words, because he allowed Tucker Carlson to bait him into saying them, and I knew how opponents of Christian Zionism and of Israel would run with them. Tucker was riffing off of an antisemitic conspiracy theory (Greater Israel) that posits that Israel is working toward a goal of taking over a huge percentage of the Middle East. At other times in the interview, Carlson seemingly winked at another antisemitic conspiracy theory which alleges that modern Jews aren’t genetically connected to the Jews of the Bible, and he even suggested that modern inhabitants of the Holy Land should have their DNA tested to see “who Abram’s descendants are.” Regardless, Huckabee correctly pointed out that Israel isn’t trying to take over the Middle East, and that they in fact gave the Sinai (captured during the Six Day War) back to Egypt as part of peace talks in 1979.

Back to Hunter:

Just this week, speaking to an audience in Israel, Huckabee seemed to defy or at least diverge from President Donald Trump’s current MOU peace plan with Iran. “Without Israel, there would not be an America,” he said. “We owe our very existence to what happened in this land.”

That same day, President Trump had said the following at a press conference at the G7 meetings:

Without us, without the United States, there would be no Israel. Without me, there would be no Israel because no other president was willing to do what I did.

Hunter and others perceived Huckabee’s remarks as being a rebuke of Donald Trump, but I’m not sure that’s true. Both speeches were delivered on the same day, so it’s not clear to me that Huckabee was even aware that Trump had made those remarks.

Also, the quote from Huckabee is incomplete! I believe whoever compiled the quote edited it to make it seem like it was a response to Trump. To be fair to Hunter, I don’t believe he was even aware that the quote was incomplete. I think he copied and pasted it from an article that did the selective editing. Here’s what the version of the quote shared by Hunter left out:

…But it is also my job to represent the importance of Israel to the United States. This is just another reminder that it is your heritage without a doubt. But Minister, it is also the heritage of the United States. Without Israel, without the Jewish foundation, there would not be an America. We owe our very existence to what happened in this land. (Emphasis mine.)

He’s talking about the shared Judeo-Christian values that were core to the founding of the United States. And this was no small influence on our Founders. According to Daniel L. Dreisbach, “A single biblical book, Deuteronomy, occurs more often than the Baron de Montesquieu’s Spirit of the Laws—indeed, Deuteronomy is cited almost twice as often as John Locke’s entire corpus.”

However, Hunter feigns confusion over Huckabee’s perspective:

What is this, even? Does he not realize the United States is 172 years older than Israel?

We know that Hunter is feigning confusion because earlier in the piece he wrote:

Many American evangelical Zionists, including by his own admission here, Southern Baptist Huckabee, believe that the current state of Israel formed in 1948 are the Jews of the Old Testament.

This statement is confusingly worded, so let me explain the Christian Zionist position briefly: We believe that the Jews of today are indeed the literal descendants of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, the Old Testament patriarchs. Modern science bears this out genetically, and history records it as well. The Jewish people have maintained their culture and religious practices across two thousand years of diaspora, including through some monumental obstacles, including pogroms and the Holocaust. There is no historic parallel to this level of social cohesion across such a span of time. When you combine that with the fact that the Jewish people have re-established a state in their ancestral homeland, I think you can see why many of us can’t help but see the hand of Providence, even without considering prophetic texts in Scripture. So yes, we see the Israel of today as being meaningfully the same as the Israel of the Bible because the people and the place are the same. The individuals are different due to the constraints of human lifespans, but the unique people group is the same. We don’t see “1948 Israel” as something new, but rather as the re-establishment of something ancient. And Hunter clearly knows that as evidenced by his own description above.

Hunter also takes a swipe at Southern Baptists (and Protestants in general):

There are about twelve million Southern Baptists in the United States whose church was founded in 1845 in the state of Georgia. To contrast, there are about fifty-three million Catholics in the United States whose church dates back over 2,000 years and was founded in ancient Rome, or Roman-occupied Judea (modern day Israel and Palestine).

I probably rolled my eyes the hardest at this section. By his own admission Hunter is a very new Christian, and a Roman Catholic, but this tired rhetoric has been aimed at Protestants by Catholics forever. The truth is that all Christians trace their lineage of faith back across all 2,000 years of Christian history to Christ’s incarnation, life, ministry, death, and resurrection, including through the 1500 years prior to the Protestant Reformation. I understand why Hunter and other Catholics want to lay sole claim to this, but they simply can’t. All true followers of Jesus, whether Catholic, Orthodox, or Protestant, are part of the body of Christ.

It’s also not true that the Southern Baptist Convention appeared in a vacuum in 1845. The birth of the SBC was the result of a split with an older Baptist denomination caused by the cultural battles over slavery at the time. A bad chapter in the history of American Baptists that the SBC has long since repented of. But the origins of the Baptist movement didn’t come about in the 19th Century, but rather the 17th Century in England. Deriding Christian Zionism (and Protestantism broadly) as historically new is a common tactic used by Catholics that allows them to dismiss theological perspectives rather than take on their arguments.

Speaking of Catholics, Hunter also says:

We should acknowledge that other Christians, such as Catholics, according to Catholic apologist Trent Horn, “does prohibit a more radical kind of Zionism, popular among some dispensationalist Protestants, that identifies the modern nation of Israel with the Israel described in the Bible.” This is precisely the kind of radical Zionism Huckabee is clearly espousing, “unapologetically.”

The term “prohibit” is overselling what the Catholic Church actually teaches, but it’s true that Roman Catholicism doesn’t teach or hold to Christian Zionism. However, if you follow the link that Hunter provided to Horn’s piece, he does say the following:

In 1993, the Vatican officially recognized Israel’s existence as a country. The Holy See recognized Israel as a legitimate nation and affirmed Israel’s duty to maintain a status quo in Christian holy sites and a guarantee of freedom of worship at Catholic ones. One prudential argument for a Jewish state in Palestine is that the alternative would probably be a Muslim state, which would not be as amenable to respecting religious liberty. For example, in Israel, it is legal to attempt to convert an adult Jew as long as bribery, like promising gifts or money, isn’t used. However, in Muslim-majority countries, sharing the Faith with Muslims is illegal and, in some cases, can be punished with death.

So while the Catholic Church doesn’t teach theological Zionism, the Vatican’s own foreign policy is effectively political Zionism, and Horn makes a case for Catholics to be Zionists on pragmatic terms.

Regarding Protestant Christian Zionism, the most egregious thing Hunter does in his piece is link to a piece titled, “What is Christian Zionism, the pro-Israel ideology invoked by US ambassador.” This piece was written by a Pakistani Muslim journalist for Al Jazeera, the Qatar-based and Qatar-funded media company. Qatar doesn’t officially recognize Israel, making them officially anti-Zionist. It is pro-Palestinian, and has even harbored Hamas leaders. This is hardly the source I would go to if I didn’t know what Christian Zionism was and wanted to learn! Bizarrely, this piece claims the origin of Christian Zionism is an 1878 book by William Blackstone titled, “Jesus Is Coming.” That is not a perspective that I’ve ever heard anyone claim, whether they’re for or against Christian Zionism.

If you’d actually like to learn something about Christian Zionism from a Christian Zionist, see my piece, “5 questions for a Christian Zionist, answered.”

As a closer to his piece, Hunter writes:

The personal religious beliefs of Mike Huckabee should not determine American foreign policy at all, but there are reasons to believe that they do.

Precision matters. If he used “influence” rather than “determine,” I really wouldn’t have much of a problem with him expressing that opinion. But that wouldn’t have landed as powerfully. The reality though is that Mike Huckabee does not determine American foreign policy. At all. He is the U.S. ambassador to Israel, which means he conveys the position of the President of the United States to the Israeli government, and relays back to him what he’s hearing from Israeli leaders in response. And he serves at the pleasure of the President, who would recall him if he were displeased with Huckabee’s performance. He hasn’t.

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