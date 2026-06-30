Tucker Carlson’s recent guest Jordan “JD” Hall is probably new to the overwhelming majority of Carlson’s audience, but I’ve been aware of him for at least a decade. He wrote a “polemics” blog called “Pulpit & Pen,” where he frequently mocked and derided pastors and other figures within the evangelical movement that he deemed to be heretics and/or false teachers. He always came off to me as a crank and a jerk, but mostly harmless. But at some point in the last few years, he stumbled onto the dark path of antisemitism. This has happened to far too many Christians in the last few years (though fortunately it’s still a vocal minority of Christians).

As recently as 2020, he had pretty normal conservative evangelical views on Israel, writing the following:

Palestine does not exist. At least, Palestine does not exist as a body-politic. The land commonly referred to as Palestine has a name, and that name is Israel. A contestant on Jeopardy found out the hard way that Palestine is an imaginary designation.

And:

Anti-Israel protestors have been crying since then in such a way that may actually flood the Jordan River beyond its banks early this year.

The JD Hall who wrote that would likely not recognize the JD Hall who appeared on Tucker Carlson’s show last week and said things like the following:

They’re [Israel] a desert war cult who’s murdering a lot of innocent people. It’s okay to judge them.

And:

But after the temple fell in 70 AD with no altar, no temple, with no priesthood to make those sacrifices with no blood being shed, where does the blood come from in rabbinic Judaism? And I think it comes from their fixation on war. I think that they view it as almost an actual real atonement, that they are accomplishing something of spiritual value when they go to war and kill Gentiles.

At some point along the way, Hall began working for Joel Webbon, a Texas pastor and online influencer who has followed a similar trajectory into antisemitism over the same time period. In April 2026, Webbon wrote the following on X:

It’s not Bolshevism. It’s not Marxism. It’s not even Zionism. It’s not merely the nation-state of Israel. It’s not merely Benjamin Netanyahu. Let me put it in exact terms: The problem is the presence of Jewish Supremacy in non-Jewish countries.

I wrote the following in response:

So @JoelWebbon has finally dropped the pretense that he’s “just critical of Israel.” He hates Jews. Full stop. This man is manifestly unqualified to be a pastor. If you’ve supported him up until now, stop. Support only encourages him deeper into this. He needs repentance.

The next day, Webbon’s “New Christian Right” blog posted an article titled, “All About Jewish Supremacy (and Why the Jews Aren’t Special).” NXR blog posts on Substack don’t include a byline, but it’s widely known that Hall is the writer. Hall told Tucker Carlson, “…I work with, for example, NXR, Joel Webbon. I do a Substack for him…” A lot of what Hall wrote in this piece is just petty mockery of me personally. Here are some examples:

John William Sherrod has six thousand Twitter followers, a Substack with fewer readers than a mid-sized church’s email list, and the unearned confidence of a man who has never once been seriously challenged on anything he’s ever written.

I assure you, I’m challenged on my writing every single day on X. Hall continues:

He’s not a pastor, a theologian, or by any measure that survives contact with reality, a serious person.

And:

Appointing himself the ecclesial hall monitor of the Internet, Sherrod…

This one is really rich coming from JD Hall, whose writing career has largely been built around gruffly policing the speech of the Evangelical Christian world.

This one actually made me laugh:

John William Sherrod, with 919 Substack subscribers and borrowing a blue check he did not earn…

JD Hall has a blue check on X for the same reason I do: he pays for X Premium.

I think you can see why I’ve always considered Hall to be mean-spirited, even from years before he knew who I was. There’s no grace, no charity, no Christian love. Just venom. Even worse than the ad hominem attacks though is when he misrepresents me entirely.

Hall wrote:

He self-identies [sic] as a “right-wing/libertarian” columnist from Tennessee, and stood publicly with Ben Shapiro during the “Christ is King” controversy, arguing in a Palm Sunday post that it’s okay to say the phrase, Christ is King, if you mean it, but saying it “without context” is antisemitic. Apparently, Jesus isn’t King in every context, according to John William Sherrod.

Here’s what I actually said:

Christ is King. But we should also be very careful about how and why we say it. If a man who proclaimed Jesus King on Sunday shouted, “Crucify!” on Friday, he gained nothing by uttering the former expression. As Abby Libby said, I think most Christians seeing someone post “Christ is King” on social media think, “Amen!” I also think most of the people doing so are posting the phrase with good intentions. Sadly, a minority of mostly anonymous trolls are misappropriating it as a form of mockery. My exhortation is, say, “Christ is King!” But don’t say it unless you truly mean it, and unless you’ve made Christ your Lord, not just as an [sic] symbol of cultural affiliation.

The point I was making is that if you’re saying this true phrase, not out of religious devotion to Jesus, but out of a desire use it as the slogan of a political movement, and with the express intent to exclude (or harass) Jews, you’re actually violating the Third Commandment, which says, “You shall not take the name of the Lord your God in vain, for the Lord will not hold him guiltless who takes his name in vain.”

Hall went on to demonstrate why I was warning people about the dangerous rhetoric being pushed by Hall’s employer, Joel Webbon:

The notions of Jewish Supremacy and the Christian self-loathing it causes have made American evangelicals captive to an Israeli religious interference campaign that drops more than $150 million dollars each year. It is everywhere you look. Pretending as though Jewish Supremacy is something like Bigfoot, or pro-life Democrats, and just a figment of everyone’s imagination, is an expert-level of gaslighting.

Again, the 2020 version of JD Hall would have immediately recognized this as antisemitic conspiracy peddling. He even makes a staggeringly bold claim: “What Sherrod calls ‘an antisemitic trope’ is in fact the oldest argument in Christian theological history.” He continues:

It predates the Nicene Creed. It predates the closing of the canon. It is present in the New Testament itself, in Paul’s extended anguish over Israel’s stumbling in Romans, in his public rebuke of Peter’s ethnic favoritism in Galatians 2, in the entire argument of Hebrews about what supersedes what. The observation that Jewish ethnic pride constitutes both an obstacle to salvation and a source of disordered social power is not something bad people invented to hurt Jewish people. It is what Christian theologians have said when they loved Jewish people enough to tell the truth.

Hall is engaged in the very “boasting against the natural branches” that the Apostle Paul warned about in Romans 11:

Now I am speaking to you Gentiles. Inasmuch then as I am an apostle to the Gentiles, I magnify my ministry in order somehow to make my fellow Jews jealous, and thus save some of them. For if their rejection means the reconciliation of the world, what will their acceptance mean but life from the dead? If the dough offered as firstfruits is holy, so is the whole lump, and if the root is holy, so are the branches. But if some of the branches were broken off, and you, although a wild olive shoot, were grafted in among the others and now share in the nourishing root of the olive tree, do not be arrogant toward the branches. If you are, remember it is not you who support the root, but the root that supports you. Then you will say, “Branches were broken off so that I might be grafted in.” That is true. They were broken off because of their unbelief, but you stand fast through faith. So do not become proud, but fear. For if God did not spare the natural branches, neither will he spare you. Note then the kindness and the severity of God: severity toward those who have fallen, but God’s kindness to you, provided you continue in his kindness. Otherwise you too will be cut off. And even they, if they do not continue in their unbelief, will be grafted in, for God has the power to graft them in again. For if you were cut from what is by nature a wild olive tree, and grafted, contrary to nature, into a cultivated olive tree, how much more will these, the natural branches, be grafted back into their own olive tree.

Paul was addressing tension between Jewish and Gentile relations in the early church, and the mystery of why Israel had largely not accepted Christ. And he was preaching against the kind of ethnic resentment toward Jews that JD Hall has made a core part of his writing of late.

Writes Hall:

Now here is the question Sherrod can’t answer, because it would require him to think: How is that different from White Supremacy?

See what I mean about Hall being a jerk? The answer is simple: All ethnic/racial supremacy is sinful. Every race, religion, and culture has a contingent of people who believe that they are the best, and everyone else is lesser, purely based on their membership in their own group. But remember what started this rant from Hall was my pushback against Joel Webbon for blaming all of society’s ills on: “…the presence of Jewish Supremacy in non-Jewish countries.” I do not see Jews touting their superiority toward me or anyone else. What I do see are comments like the following from “Pastor” Michael Spangler, who is followed on X by Joel Webbon and a who’s-who of Christian Nationalists and other associates of Webbon. Here’s what Spangler said:

Race is real, Jews are evil, and Whites are supreme.

And:

We need a Protestant Hitler.

In his interview with Tucker Carlson, Hall said the following:

There are a couple of guys in Ogden, Utah, with what’s called New Christendom Press, that have been very good on this issue, too.

New Christendom Press just hosted a Christian conference. One of the vendors at this conference, who was also a sponsor of the conference, was selling pro-Nazi propaganda to the conference attendees. The man working at this booth actively refers to himself as a Nazi. You can read more about that debacle here.

Again, I don’t see Jews saying anything remotely like that. But I do see it from Webbon’s and Hall’s friends.

I’ll leave you with Grok’s analysis of Hall’s piece attacking me:

The article is not a serious, even-handed theological or analytical work. It is a partisan polemic that mixes selective historical theology with modern political conspiracy-tinged claims, personal attacks, and loaded framing. Its factual claims are uneven—some historical references hold up under verification, but modern sections rely on one-sided sourcing and interpretive leaps. It employs several antisemitic tropes and should reasonably be considered to promote or traffic in antisemitic ideas, even if presented under the banner of Christian truth-telling and anti-supremacy. If the goal was substantive debate on supersessionism vs. ongoing covenants, Romans 9–11, or Israel policy, this piece does not deliver it. It prioritizes rhetorical combat and boundary-policing within certain right-wing Christian circles.

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