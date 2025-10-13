After more than two years of being held in war-torn Gaza by Hamas, the last remaining hostages have been returned to Israel and their families. I can’t imagine the feelings of relief and joy that the hostages and their families are experiencing now.

Meanwhile, In a speech to the Israeli parliament, President Trump said the following:

Generations from now, this will be remembered as the moment that everything began to change and change very much for the better. Like the USA right now, it will be the golden age of Israel and the golden age of the Middle East. This is not only the end of a war—it is the end of an age of terror and death, and the beginning of the age of faith, and hope, and of God. This is the historic dawn of a new Middle East.

Let’s hope he’s right. With the hostages now returned, one of the two main Israeli war aims has been met. The one remaining is the end of Hamas as an armed organization in Gaza, and we’ll see if that comes to fruition. The Israelis certainly decimated Hamas’s leadership over the last two years of war. We can only hope that whoever is left in charge is weary of war and ready to make a lasting deal. This of course would be the best possible result for innocent Palestinian civilians in Gaza, and we must pray for their peace and safety while we also pray for the safety of Israel.

If this peace can actually hold, and it’s a big if, it’s a huge foreign policy victory for Trump. Even just getting to this point though with Israel celebrating the return of the hostages is a major diplomatic win for Trump and the people he’s had working on getting a deal done.

Ultimately it is God who saves and restores. Right now I think Psalm 68:6 is an appropriate verse to consider:

God settles the solitary in a home; he leads out the prisoners to prosperity, but the rebellious dwell in a parched land.

The hostages are now led out of captivity to prosperity, and Gaza is now a parched land.

