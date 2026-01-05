I’ve always been a non-interventionist and anti-war, though I’ve never believed that military use is never appropriate. A lot of it is due to my age. Watching Bill Clinton send U.S. troops to Eastern Europe in the 90s, and George W. Bush launch two decades-long regime-change wars that were enormously costly in U.S. blood and treasure will do that to you. But it’s also a matter of principle and prudence.

But in the wake of the news we all woke up to on Saturday morning of an extraordinary military operation that very quickly resulted in the capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro, I find myself offering tentative support to the President’s actions. Many have wrongly compared this operation with the overthrow and capture of Saddam Hussein. Cenk Uygur said in a tweet, “Yes, we can easily depose Saddam or Maduro.” He said this dismissively as part of a larger point that I’ll get to momentarily. But the capture of Saddam required a massive full-scale invasion of Iraq that featured years of bloody battles. It took nine months from the time the war in Iraq began until Saddam was finally found in that spider hole. The operation to get Maduro was done within a couple of hours and resulted in not one loss of life to our personnel and no equipment lost. To call that a meaningful difference from how the capture of Saddam took place is a substantial understatement.

It was also a ballsy move by Trump. It’s entirely possible that this could have gone wrong. Maduro could have avoided capture. U.S. military personnel could have been killed and captured. Maduro could have paraded those captured soldiers before the world and conducted show trials. Instead, I think the entire world was shocked by how masterfully this operation was successfully conducted. It’s the sort of thing that I can’t wait to see a movie about one day.

Maduro is being tried on narcho-terrorism charges, and it will be interesting to see how that case goes. I think that is something that Trump cares sincerely about, but it’s also not the most important facet of why this was done. It’s honestly hilarious that Chinese officials were in Venezuela and had met with Maduro the day before his capture. While I have no interest in seeing the U.S. involved in war with China, Russia, or Iran, I do very much favor taking actions to prevent them from gaining a foothold in North and South America. That’s why I’m not remotely upset about the U.S. helping Argentinian President Javier Milei win key midterm elections. This is being called the “Donroe Doctrine,” and maintaining U.S. dominance of our hemisphere should be the chief foreign policy priority of this administration.

Subversive podcast host Candace Owens reacted on X by saying, “Venezuela has been ‘liberated’ like Syria, Afghanistan, and Iraq were ‘liberated.’” This is a very common refrain from libertarian (and libertarian-adjacent) commentators. These people live perpetually in the Bush administration in their minds and can’t wrap their heads around the fact that the world has changed. Unlike those other wars that Candace cited, this one was wrapped up in minutes. I would not support a full-scale invasion and occupation of Venezuela, but I also know that’s almost certainly not going to happen. If it does, I’ll come back here and loudly criticize it. I don’t want the U.S. mired in conflicts on the other side of the world, but I do favor putting our thumb on the scales in our own backyard.

Now to get back to the rest of Cenk Uygur’s tweet, he continued: “What we do after is the main question. Our plan is to bluff and puff and hope that Venezuelans let us run their government from afar.” He’s right to question what the game plan is going forward. There are a lot of ways that regime change in Venezuela can have terrible results. I can enjoy how cool this weekend’s op was and still express concerns about how the Trump administration moves forward. Best case scenario, it moves what’s left of the Maduro regime to play ball and makes other hostile powers pause before defying us. But we will have to wait and see.

Happy New Year! If you enjoyed this column, consider becoming a paid subscriber to support my work.