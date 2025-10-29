I want to elaborate on a point I made at the end of my column yesterday, because I think alarm bells need to raised. When Charlie Kirk was killed, he left a massive void in rightwing leadership in America. Charlie was a man many people thought would be the President of the United States one day. It’s almost impossible to articulate what a uniquely gifted speaker, debater, thinker, and leader he was. Now that he’s gone, lots of people are looking around for the person who’s going to fill that void, including the mainstream media. I think it’s abundantly clear that Nick Fuentes is angling to take Charlie’s place of influence in the rightwing movement. And Nick is in many ways the anti-Charlie. Like Charlie, Nick is young, articulate, and popular amongst many young right-wingers. But where Charlie had a strong moral compass focused around his genuine relationship with Jesus and his desire to hash out differences in the court of public opinion, Nick is a bigoted demagogue who preaches grievance and hatred. There has never been a more clear “which way Western man” dichotomy than between Charlie Kirk and Nick Fuentes.

And I don’t think you have to be a mind-reader to know that trying to hijack Charlie’s movement and legacy is Nick’s goal, because he told the world that was his goal. Read what he said on his broadcast about Charlie Kirk and Turning Point USA before Charlie’s death when Nick didn’t have to pretend to respect Charlie:

Whether he chooses to confront me or not, whether he has dignity and honor or not, it’s just a matter of time. My ideas are already there. I’ve already impregnated your organization. I took Turning Point USA. And I fucked it. I took your organization. I took your baby, Turning Point USA. And I fucked it. And that’s why. That’s why they’re all groypers. So whether you choose to confront me or not over the honor of your Turning Point USA, it’s immaterial to me. I’d like it, I just get a sick satisfaction out of it because I like to win.

And:

We already own you. We own you. We own Turning Point USA. Whether you decide to have dignity about it and face the truth, something you’ll have to tell your children when Nick Fuentes became the future when the groypers took over the movement. Did you take a last stand? Were you courageous? Were you bold that you go down swinging or did you run and hide? That is only thing when explaining that to your family, Mr. Family Man. Why won’t you just debate? Explain to them why you were afraid, coward. That’s the only difference. Immaterial to me. We already won.

Charlie, of course, would never speak that way, and he chose instead to generally avoid even the mention of Nick’s name. However, we do know what Charlie’s private thoughts were about Nick Fuentes because yesterday Dinesh D’Sousa posted text messages from Charlie wherein Charlie was chiding Dinsesh for hosting a debate with Nick:

This was a massive mistake that you did this. He’s vermin and you just gave him one of the biggest boosts of his career. You have no idea the damage you did by talking to him and complimenting him. You are making [him] even bigger. We’ve been fighting this guy for six years. And you are the first main steam [sic] voice to debate and give him a compliment. Which makes him bigger and more powerful.

Charlie saw the threat raised by this hateful, bigoted wannabe authoritarian and was working to curb Nick’s influence, not give him more of it, and Charlie was 100% right to do so.

Since Charlie’s death, Nick has gone on a tour of big rightwing podcasts seeking to absorb the attention void left behind by Charlie. That’s why it was such a betrayal of Charlie for Charlie’s close friend Tucker Carlson to host a friendly interview with Nick this week. I think based on those text messages Dinesh made public we can have reasonable confidence that Charlie would not have been happy about this.

Nick is also attempting to soften his image when he goes on these big shows. On his own show, Nick is much, much more viscous and straightforward, as the quotes above highlight. Of Nick’s appearance on Tucker Carlson, Dave Smith said, “Okay, there’s some things that we disagree on, but you know what? He makes some really good points on the other stuff.” Meanwhile Dave Smith called me a “little snake” despite the fact that I’ve said incredibly kind things to Dave and defended him when I thought he was being unfairly attacked. Why the dual standard in how Dave treats us? Because Nick and Dave both hate Israel and I push back on Dave’s anti-Israel positions and statements. That’s it. Dave will overlook Nick’s many, many genuinely antisemitic statements and public Holocaust denial and say flattering things to and about Nick and turn around and call me a snake.

Nick’s trying to take over the conservative movement and it’s shocking how many prominent conservatives in the alternative media world are either completely blind to what he’s doing, or eager to help him do it. It’s disgusting and disgraceful and I hope more people on the right will have the courage to say it. Will the American right embrace the manner and style of Charlie Kirk? Or will it let Nick Fuentes be its moral center?