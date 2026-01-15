I’ve always had an open mind about the Jeffrey Epstein case. We know he was wealthy and well-connected. We know that he was unhealthily obsessed with sex, and we know that some of the young women that he engaged in sex acts with were under the legal age of consent. He was clearly a pervert and a sex criminal. What has always been less clear to me is whether or not the more salacious parts of the conspiracy are true: namely that he was trafficking underage girls to make them sexually available to other wealthy and powerful men so that he could blackmail them. Usually, the conspiracy theory goes, at the behest of foreign intelligence groups.

Nevertheless, the wilder aspects of Epstein’s alleged activity have been so bandied about online that they’re just accepted dogmatically by a large percentage of people. The Democrats are cynically using this case to try to damage Trump politically, and a lot of former Trump supporters have indeed turned on him because they believe that he’s “protecting pedophiles.”

What they’re not good at doing is telling you what evidence compels them to believe in the conspiracy theory. I’ve asked this question of Congressmen and influencers on X, and several of these posts have gotten tens of thousands of impressions and hundreds of replies. Usually I’ll frame the question this way: “What is the single most compelling piece of evidence that Epstein was running a pedophile ring?” At least half of the responses I’ll get are name-calling, insults to my intelligence, or accusations that I’m protecting pedophiles. (Merely for asking for one piece of compelling evidence in support of the claims!)

Others will say something like, “Oh, yeah? Well if Epstein wasn’t running a sex trafficking ring, why is Ghislaine Maxwell in prison?” They literally know so little about the facts of this case that they don’t know that the person Maxwell was found guilty of trafficking underage girls to was… Jeffrey Epstein.

Still others will say something like, “The evidence is in the Epstein files, and the DOJ is stalling the full release of the files.” Now look, I support full transparency on this case. I want to see all the files released. But if you’re basing your whole belief in the theory on there being some damning evidence in the unreleased files that you’re not privy to, your belief is based on nothing but blind faith.

The case has become a Rorschach test where you get out of the Epstein conspiracy theory exactly what you want to get out of it. Do you hate Israel? Then you get “Epstein was working for Mossad” out of the conspiracy theory. Again, sans any hard evidence. Do you hate Trump? You get “Trump is a pedophile” out of the case. Do you hate Democrats? You get “Bill Clinton was sexually abusing girls” out of the case. Again, all of it based on the most circumstantial pieces of evidence, assuming you’re actually relaying accurate information about the case to begin with!

Depressingly, no matter what information is ultimately released about this case, my fear is that it’s the next Kennedy assassination or Moon landing hoax obsession where all sorts of people believe provably false things because it confirms their own narrative biases.

I have an open mind, but you’re going to have to show me some real evidence.

