Earlier this week, Joe Kent resigned from his role as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center in the Trump administration, and published his resignation letter to his X account. You have no doubt seen some of the firestorm this has caused on social media. I don’t remember when I first followed Kent on X, but it was probably three or more years ago. At the time I liked what I was seeing from him. He positioned himself as a Washington outsider who, as a former member of the U.S. military who lost his wife (also a member of the military) at the hands of ISIS in Syria, would be a voice of restraint when it came to the use of the military abroad if elected to Congress. So I was quite enthusiastic about his appointment to the role he just resigned from. After reading his resignation letter, I was quite disappointed in him, and immediately unfollowed him. I’d like to provide some analysis and start with the part that I think is fairly unobjectionable. I’m going to reformat his letter a bit:

President Trump, After much reflection, I have decided to resign from my position as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, effective today. I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation… I support the values and the foreign policies that you campaigned on in 2016, 2020, 2024, which you enacted in your first term. Until June of 2025, you understood that the wars in the Middle East were a trap that robbed America of the precious lives of our patriots and depleted the wealth and prosperity of our nation. In your first administration, you understood better than any modern President how to decisively apply military power without getting us drawn into never-ending wars. You demonstrated this by killing Qasam Solamani and by defeating ISIS. As a veteran who deployed to combat 11 times and as a Gold Star husband who lost my beloved wife Shannon in a war… I cannot support sending the next generation off to fight and die in a war that serves no benefit to the American people nor justifies the cost of American lives. I pray that you will reflect upon what we are doing in Iran... The time for bold action is now. You can reverse course and chart a new path for our nation, or you can allow us to slip further toward decline and chaos. You hold the cards. It was an honor to serve in your administration and to serve our great nation.

If this was all the letter had said, I wouldn’t have found it all that objectionable. You can debate whether or not Iran poses a significant threat to the United States. My own (super abbreviated) view is that I’m broadly anti-war, so I resonate strongly with the concerns expressed by the non-interventionist Right that this could become another Iraq-style quagmire. But I’m also willing to give Trump some leeway to act. His track record, as Kent even acknowledged in his letter, is one of bold, decisive actions that don’t mirror the approaches taken by previous administrations. Kent only focused on two items from Trump’s first administration, but I would add Trump’s limited but successful strike against Iran last summer, and his shocking capture of Maduro earlier this year. My leeway with Trump in Iran isn’t infinite, but I’m willing to wait and see if Trump (and our partners in Israel) can actually neutralize Iran militarily and overthrow the evil Iranian regime quickly. So again, I share some of the concerns Kent expressed above, but I’m not black-pilled about Trump’s potential in Iran the way Kent is. But I could respect him for resigning over not supporting the war if the above was all his letter had said.

The problem is that this is not all the letter said. As indicated by the ellipses above, I removed a portion of three sentences. I will now restore two of them fully:

I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.

And:

As a veteran who deployed to combat 11 times and as a Gold Star husband who lost my beloved wife Shannon in a war manufactured by Israel…

He goes on:

Early in this administration, high-ranking Israeli officials and influential members of the American media deployed a misinformation campaign that wholly undermined your America First platform and sowed pro-war sentiments to encourage a war with Iran. This echo chamber was used to deceive you into believing that Iran posed an imminent threat to the United States, and that should you strike now, there was a clear path to a swift victory. This was a lie and is the same tactic the Israelis used to draw us into the disastrous Iraq war that cost our nation the lives of thousands of our best men and women. We cannot make this mistake again.

I was actually quite angered by his comments about the death of his wife, Shannon, who died serving her country when she was murdered by an ISIS suicide bomber. Israel didn’t send U.S. troops into Syria. President Obama did that in 2015. And Kent’s wife died in 2019 during the first Trump administration. The Trump administration that Kent praised for… defeating ISIS. To shamefully use his wife’s death as a prop for his grievances against Israel was frankly disgusting.

Kent is engaging in a very old antisemitic trope called “ZOG,” which stands for “Zionist Occupied Government.” It’s a conspiracy theory which holds that Israel controls Washington, DC. This is playing on tropes going back at least as far as the Nazis about Jews controlling the world. It’s a very low-IQ conspiracy theory for a number of reasons, including the fact that it assigns to Israel maximum guilt for all of the war and terrorism in the Middle East, and assigns none of it to anyone else. Note that Kent doesn’t blame ISIS for murdering his wife. He blames Israel for “manufacturing a war.” He doesn’t blame President Obama for sending U.S. troops to Syria, or President Trump for keeping them there at the time his wife died, he blames Israel. He doesn’t blame Donald Trump for taking America to war against Iran. Oh, no. To Joe Kent, President Trump is an innocent child who has been led around on a leash by big bad Israel. It’s insulting to Israel. It’s insulting to the United States. It’s insulting to President Trump.

Joe Kent has developed the same anti-Israel/anti-Semitic mind virus that has captured Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Megyn Kelly, and far too many other influencers on the Right. I’m glad he’s out of the administration, and I regret my previous admiration for him. We don’t need wacko conspiracy theorists like Joe Kent influencing U.S. foreign policy.

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