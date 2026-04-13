In the Middle Ages, people must surely have looked up at the crumbling structures, aqueducts, and roads left behind by the long-departed Roman Empire and wondered at what kind of society could accomplish such feats of engineering. Similarly, all my life I’ve lived in the shadow of the feats accomplished by the Apollo astronauts, and the army of people that made it possible for men to travel to the Moon and return safely to Earth. And they didn’t do this just once; they did it several times.

But since 1972, longer than my entire life, no one has set foot on the Moon. In fact, one of the most common objections to the historicity of the Moon landings brought up by Moon landing deniers is, “If we really went there during Apollo, how come we haven’t been back?” And then right along with it they’ll say, “NASA says we lost the technology to do this.” This, of course, is false. It’s based on a distortion of an off-the-cuff comment a NASA astronaut made in which he absolutely did not intend to communicate that the Moon landings were faked or that we couldn’t go back.

Getting humans to and from the Moon is a solved problem in terms of engineering, physics, and computer power. The only remaining barriers are financial and political. (And really, financial is just a political problem.) It costs an extraordinary amount of money to get people and equipment to the Moon, and politicians have to feel like they’re getting some tangible political benefit for risking the expenditure.

Over the last two weeks, the nation (and even the world) has been inspired once again at seeing humans travel out to the Moon and bring us back absolutely breathtaking photography of the wonder of God’s creation. NASA pulled off what appears to have been a nearly flawless Artemis II mission, apart from some toilet issues and (weirdly) Microsoft Office issues. And the astronaut crew were absolutely inspiring in their bravery and professionalism. They gave us the sense that we truly do have our brightest and best at work in the American space program.

If we want to break the prevalent belief that America’s best days are behind her, we need to reinvigorate NASA and task it with deep space exploration, starting with a permanent base on the Moon. This will be a challenging task because NASA’s fortunes are subject to changing political whims, and particularly by the fact that the executive branch is turned over every four to eight years. Somehow, this vision has to transcend the current administration into whatever comes next, even if the next President is a Democrat. Ideally, that would entail keeping Jared Isaacman as NASA administrator. NASA needs a man with the right vision, and the right focus over the long haul.

NASA should not invest more into the International Space Station beyond its current planned phase out. Low Earth orbit needs to be fully transitioned to the U.S. private sector. SpaceX has proven its worth for years. Hopefully, Blue Origin and others step up to meet their output.

In the 1960s, we had our why: We had to beat the Soviets to the Moon. After the Soviet lunar program faltered and we won the race, the political incentive to continue investing in an American lunar program faltered with it. But now China has big space and lunar ambitions. And once again, we need to state that a Red Moon is an unacceptable outcome.

It’s time to Make America Great Again by Making the Moon American Again.

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