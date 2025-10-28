On the most recent episode of his show, Tucker Carlson interviewed antisemitic holocaust denier Nick Fuentes. That alone would be sufficient to qualify as a betrayal of Charlie Kirk for two reasons: 1) Tucker has spoken at many TPUSA events, including after Charlie’s death and 2) Charlie Kirk very specifically did not interview Fuentes on his show or host him at TPUSA events. Responding to the interview on X, Charlie’s friend Josh Hammer wrote, “The great Charlie Kirk is rolling in his grave right now. Simply despicable.”

Platforming Fuentes is bad enough. But the real betrayal of Charlie Kirk came in this section of the interview when Tucker said to Fuentes:

How do you explain Mike Huckabee, Ted Cruz? And there are a lot like that. John Bolton. I mean, I’ve known them all George W. Bush, like Karl Rove. I mean, all people I know personally who I have seen be seized by this brain virus and they’re not Jewish. Most of them are self-described Christians. And then the Christian Zionists who are, well, Christian Zionists. Like what is that, right? And I can just say for myself, I dislike them more than anybody. Because like what? Because it’s Christian heresy and I’m offended by that as a Christian.

I’m a Christian Zionist, so Tucker just told me he despises me. But I believe that it’s fair to refer to Tucker’s good friend Charlie Kirk as a Christian Zionist. Here’s what Charlie said in his own words on Megyn Kelly’s show:

I think I have a bulletproof resume showing my defense of Israel, both on campus, on social media… I believe the scriptural land rights given to Israel. I believe in fulfilment of prophecy. And again, I’m not a theologian, but I’m a Christian. My life was changed in Israel; the spiritual energy there is so amazing. I want them to win. I’ve said that repeatedly.

These are exactly the views that Tucker Carlson smeared as “Christian heresy.” Consider that Tucker Carlson mocked Ted Cruz for believing that Genesis 12:3 still has application for the Jewish people in the land of Israel today. But in 2023, Charlie Kirk posted a photo of himself praying at the Western Wall in Jerusalem (an image that groypers and other Israel haters despise) with the text of Genesis 12:3:

I will bless those who bless you, and him who dishonors you I will curse, and in you all the families of the earth shall be blessed.

I have defended Charlie Kirk’s decision to host Tucker Carlson at TPUSA events many times because I recognized that Charlie was trying to keep a fractured American rightwing together so it could be focused on defeating the left and delivering Trump’s agenda. Even in the weeks following Charlie’s death I’ve defended TPUSA for continuing to have Tucker participate at TPUSA events. I can no longer do so. This is a bridge too far. Lines have to be drawn. Again, Charlie Kirk wisely kept Nick Fuentes out of the movement. But after Charlie’s death Nick has been hustling to try to fill the leadership void left by Charlie. And Tucker Carlson just gave Nick a big boost in that effort, while smearing a cause, and set of beliefs, that Charlie held dear.