Over the last couple of years, it’s been popular in some corners of the right to adopt a political strategy called “No Enemies On The Right” (NEOTR) or a variant called “No Enemies To The Right” (NETTR). I’ll discuss the differences, but the gist of it is this:

“Look, the left always wins because they have a united front. They never attack their own. The right always loses because we can’t stay united and we’re constantly tearing down people on our own side. So at least until we win, we have to avoid attacking others on the right because the threat posed by the left is just too great.”

First, I agree that left-wing values and policies are morally bankrupt, even though they’re quite often packaged in ways that make them sound virtuous. So I’m all about fighting the left and minimizing their ability to gain and wield power in America. We just experienced the assassination of Charlie Kirk by a radical leftist, and days of our left-wing friends telling us how evil Charlie was. Now Democrats are, by and large, refusing to condemn (or rescind their endorsement of) Jay Jones, despite text messages from him fantasizing about his political opponents and their children being murdered.

But as genuinely reprehensible as those things are (and reprehensible isn’t even a strong enough word for it), I will never ignore bad things done or said by bad actors “on my own side.” If you have a garden that you never weed, eventually you will have a garden of weeds. In fact, one of the reasons the left has gotten so incredibly toxic over the last decade is precisely because it never weeds its own garden.

In our garden on the right, we’ve seen antisemitism rise dramatically since the Hamas terror attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. As an elder Millennial, I grew up listening to my grandfather tell stories about his service in the Army during WWII. I naively thought that America was different and that hatred of Jews was something that died with Hitler and his regime. I was wrong. Many of the exact same antisemitic tropes that were present in the 1920s, 30s, and 40s have come roaring back in 2025, often using the exact same language. A great evil I thought had been defeated was instead lying dormant and is now once again rampaging over the earth.

“Hating the left” isn’t enough to get me to unite with people like that. Just in the last few months, I’ve received more death threats from people who claim to be on the right than I ever have from people who are openly leftist, and it’s been in response to me pushing back on antisemites and white supremacists. Those people will never be my allies, nor do I wish them to be. They hate my guts just as much as the left does.

Charles Haywood, who is possibly the originator of the NEOTR/NETTR concept, says the following:

NEOTR is not a permanent principle. When the Right gains power, and the Left is utterly defeated, there will be enemies on the Right because disputes will arise about how to exercise that power. This is simply the nature of human political action.

This is just as absurd and utopian as the most naive college student pining for a socialist state. What does “utterly” defeating the left even mean? I want to see the right make real strides in rolling back leftwing cultural and political wins, but you will always have leftwing people in this country, and they’re going to get people elected to office. So unless Haywood has something truly sinister in mind (which I would fight hard to stop), he’s selling you something you can never take possession of.

The distinction with “No Enemies TO the Right” (NETTR) is that if someone doesn’t like what you say, they can just declare you to be “on the left” and openly attack you. It’s a truly magical shield to hide behind. I get called a liberal all the time because I refuse to agree that your genetics (specifically your race) determine your actions. Or because I fight to defend the Jewish people against evil conspiracy theories. And you can tell that these people are really into NETTR and not NEOTR because they’re sure eager to take time away from their war against the left to call me every name under the sun for saying that there are some people on the right that we shouldn’t unite with. Which, funnily enough, means they implicitly agree with me that there are actually some people and ideas on the right that deserve to be challenged.

The right must work to defeat the left, but if we’re not also about promoting virtue, then we may look up and find that we’ve replaced a toxic, extremist left with a toxic, extremist right.

Jesus said, “Enter by the narrow gate. For the gate is wide and the way is easy that leads to destruction, and those who enter by it are many. For the gate is narrow and the way is hard that leads to life, and those who find it are few.” I don’t want to stretch those verses too far beyond their original context, but I just think this is true of more than just finding the Kingdom. People are always steering into extreme ditches because they can’t stay on the narrow path between them.

Let me close by saying, I’m not against coalition-building. Not at all! I frequently defended Charlie Kirk for hosting Tucker Carlson and Dave Smith at TPUSA events. Both of those men have said things (or interviewed people) that I find very concerning. But it was clear to me that Charlie was trying to hold together a very fragile right-wing movement together to fight the external threat of the left. But Charlie did draw lines that kept people out of his events because he rightly recognized that they posed an internal threat to the right. Nick Fuentes was not welcome at TPUSA events. Now that Charlie is gone, Nick is pushing hard to try to fill the leadership void on the right that Charlie left. And without Charlie to box him out, less scrupulous personalities on the right are now embracing Fuentes and his army. You need coalitions to win.

To use a C.S. Lewis example, it’s not enough to want to defeat the Telmarines. You can’t partner with witches, werewolves, and other monsters. You can only partner with people who want to defeat the Telmarines and want the best for Narnia.

Being Right is a reader-supported publication. If you enjoy my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.